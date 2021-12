01 / 5

While Royal Enfield's newer 650 twins have been in the limelight lately, the company's 500 series still continues to have quite a fan following. They may never have been known for performance, however, the venerable 499cc singles have lured riders in with their simplicity, affordability and vintage looks. Custom bike builders have been much intrigued by the Classic 500. This one comes from FrontWheel Motors—a workshop in Bogor, Jakarta in Indonesia’s West Java province. (Source: Bikeexif)