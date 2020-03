05 / 6

Asura: Literal translation of its name would be a demon but Maratha Motorcycles have also given it a spooky face to go with that name. Based on Royal Enfield's tried and adored 500cc engine, the Ausra clearly displays a cruiser appeal that should be rather comfortable. It's got a giant 240 section at the rear and the exhaust has been tweaked so it could sound distinct as well. Read more here: Modified Royal Enfield Asura: Evil face on a 500cc custom built cruiser! Must see