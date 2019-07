01 / 6

It's nice how the custom bike builder of this motorcycle has described their work - “Asura is robotic life form” - comparing it to a Transformers character. Yes, we found a motorcycle called Asura built by custom shop Maratha Motorcycles. Powered by the tried and tested 500cc Royal Enfield, Maratha have given the Asura a power cruiser appeal and an evil face to go with the name as well. The customiser got rid of all the original bodywork and the bike now has an all new personality.