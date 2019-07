01 / 6

What do you do when your car has lived an ample number of years in your possession transporting you from place to place and now you have free time and some money to spare. You could sell it and buy a new one or you could give it a personal touch by modifying it. And as it turns out Honda City, Civic and Accord users in India love this sort of stuff. So, we went on the Internet to find some modified Honda cars that could give you some inspiration or save you from making a mistake.