It gets 19" front rim from an Impulse, the 17" is from a Royal Enfield Himalayan, and the hubs are from a Honda CB Unicorn. Rear shocks come from a 150cc Yamaha commuter. Adhil figured that forks from a Hero Impulse would do the trick. However, he couldn't find a set. So, he sources a new set of triple clamps — he fitted those, and modded two other sets of forks to build what he needed. After all the effort though, he found a set of forks from an Impulse and ended up replacing them. (Images: Bikeexif)