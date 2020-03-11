01 / 5

Yamaha RD is a name that closely relates to an incredibly fun ride from a small-capacity motorcycle. The compact two-stroke could easily cruise on the highway and was capable of a top speed of 130 km/h. The days of two-strokes have long gone but they still remembered fondly and for Portuguese custom builders Pedro and Filipe Costa, it turned out to be a great project that resulted in this stunning restored RD 200. (Photo: Bikeexif)