Two Smoking Barrels: Right, onto the real deal. This makes it to the list not because it has something uncanny going on about it. But it is so over the top and we love it. Based on a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, it has had its engine bored out to 750cc and it's got NOS. It is about 10 kg lighter than the stock bike and a straight through twin exhaust system. No wonder ‘Two Smoking Barrels’ took gold at the Punks Peak hill climb at Wheels and Waves. Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Road Test Review: Royal Enfield now has exactly what it needed