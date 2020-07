04 / 8

The party piece of the Hector Plus is the seating layout. The Hector Plus will be offered in India as a 6-seat model. The Hector Plus will come equipped with captain seats in the second row and a bench to accommodate two more passengers in the third row. While at the Auto Expo when the Hector Plus was unveiled, MG announced that it will also be offered with a 7-seat option which would mean a bench second-row seat, but we will have to wait till the vehicle is launched to find out if it will be offered in tandem.