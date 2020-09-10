01 / 6

Maserati marks stepping into a new era with the unveiling of the MC20 super sports car (MC for Maserati Corse and 20 for 2020). The MC20 boasts incredible aerodynamic efficiency, along with the new Nettuno engine, a 630 horsepower V6 with torque of 730 Nm that allows acceleration from 0-100 km/h under 2.9 seconds and a top speed over 325 km/h. The engine marks Maserati’s return to producing its own powertrains after a hiatus of over 20 years.