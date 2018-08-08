01 / 21

Global NCAP stands for the Global New Car Assessment Program and as the name suggests, it aims for the promotion of public safety and public health in order to protect and preserve human life. Global NCAP also works for the protection, conservation and improvement of physical and natural environment. In order to measure safety in new cars, the Global NCAP performs multiple research and tests on cars and give them safety ratings as per the findings. Here’s how the cars sold in India performed in the Global NCAP to give you an idea of how much safe is your car or the one you are planning to buy.