Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched today in India. The premium derivative of the Ertiga MPV is available in two trim levels namely Zeta and Alpha. Prices of the XL6 fall in-between the range of Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will exclusively retail through the carmaker's Nexa dealership outlets, joining the ranks of Ciaz, S-Cross, Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz. One of the major points of differentiation between the XL6 and the Ertiga is that the former comes with captain seats in the middle row, making it a sex-seater as opposed to the latter's seven-seater layout.