03 / 10

Tata Motors showcased its electric bus at the MOVE Global Mobility Summit and Guenter Butschek, MD & CEO, Tata Motors said that “Automotive is one of the strongest contributor to the Indian economy and with path-breaking initiatives introduced by the government through NITI Aayog, India is perfectly positioned to leapfrog the global economies in the mobility space on the back of strong technological advancements. While it is important for the industry to be inclusive sustainable and transformational, the future of efficient clean and sustainable mobility solutions lies in CESS i.e. Connected, Electrified, Shared and Safe.”