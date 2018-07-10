Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs 2018 Honda Amaze interiors: Which cabin is better and why

Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze have been popular players in the sub compact sedan category and the two have received significant updates sometime back. With the arrival of new models, both cars have get an impressive makeover not only on the outside but inside as well. As a result, the cabin of the new Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire have become better places to be in with more premium treatment and the addition of new features. In the next few slides, we take you through the interiors of the two cars and compare multiple elements.
The new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and 2018 Honda Amaze get touchscreen infotainment systems and these both support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the CVT variants of the 2018 Honda Amaze don’t get the said unit.
The instrument clusters of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze look almost the same with two dial layout. However, the unit on the 2017 Maruti Dzire look sportier with a dual tone treatment.
The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a flat bottom steering wheel with some wooden accents that makes up for one prime sporty highlight inside the cabin. On the other hand, the 2018 Honda Amaze gets a conventional unit. Both steering wheels get mounted controls for better convenience.
2018 Honda Amaze gets first diesel CVT gearbox in the segment and it works seamlessly. On the other hand, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has auto gear shift (AGS) and it is being offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Honda Amaze gets paddle shifter as well.
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze both get push start stop button. The feature not only acts as a sporty element but also enhances the convenience for the driver. Out of the two, we find the button on the Honda Amaze more sporty.
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze both get an armrest on the rear and the good part is that both the armrests get integrated cup holders for the convenience of the occupants.
The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and 2018 Honda Amaze both get dual airbags as standard across all variants. For this reason, the two cars are safer in this aspect and as you move up the variant chain, you get more safety features.
