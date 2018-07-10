Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs 2018 Honda Amaze interiors: Which cabin is better and why

Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze have been popular players in the sub compact sedan category and the two have received significant updates sometime back. With the arrival of new models, both cars have get an impressive makeover not only on the outside but inside as well. As a result, the cabin of the new Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire have become better places to be in with more premium treatment and the addition of new features. In the next few slides, we take you through the interiors of the two cars and compare multiple elements.