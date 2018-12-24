01 / 5

Mahindra XUV300 is the company’s latest SUV that is set to be launched in February 2019. The company already has the TUV300 in its line up that has not been able to do much in terms of sales. Now the XUV300 gets modern styling and more features due to which Mahindra must be hoping for some good numbers with this one. Here we have compared the Mahindra XUV300 and TUV300 to explain the differences in a better way.