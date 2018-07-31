01 / 7

The Mahindra U321 MPV has just been christened the Marazzo, which means Shark in Spanish. The MPV which was designed through a collaboration between Mahindra Design Studio and Mahindra-owned Pininfarina. The MPV gets a shark-inspired design explaining why Mahindra chose the name and while the complete exterior design isn't out yet, the rendering and front grille certainly seem to live up to the shark inspiration. The Marazzo is expected to take on the Toyota Innova Crysta a long-standing leader in the MPV space, although it will be positioned slightly below the Toyota. There's a lot of interesting stuff to look out for regarding the Mahindra Marazzo and here's all we know till now.