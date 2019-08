01 / 9

The Kia Seltos compact SUV is going to launch in India on August 22nd this year. It is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. Upon launch, in addition to competing against the Hyundai Creta, the Seltos will also pitch against the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector. The Seltos is based on the SP2i concept which was showcased in India last year at the 2018 Auto Expo. We estimate, that the prices of this compact SUV are likely to fall in-between the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).