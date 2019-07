01 / 8

The Kia Seltos is all set to make its debut in India next month. The compact SUV is likely to be launched on August 22nd. This is going to be Kia's first product for the Indian market. The Seltos made its debut as the SP2i concept during the Auto Expo last year. Subsequently, it made its world premiere in India recently. The company has kept most of the details regarding this vehicle under the wraps. However, it has now revealed the engine line-up, variant nomenclature, feature list as well as the colour options.