The Kia Seltos has officially made its world premiere. The compact SUV marks the entry of the South Korean car manufacturer in India and will be launched sometime during the festive season this year. The Seltos is expected to be priced in-between the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. Its main competition will be against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and the Nissan Kicks. The Kia Seltos will be manufactured at the automaker's plant in Andhra Pradesh. After the launch of the Seltos, Kia is going to debut five other new models in the country within the next three years time.