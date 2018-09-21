05 / 7

Lexus LX 470: The Lexus LX 470 SUV is one of the vehicles that Kareena Kapoor owned after she started tasting popularity in Bollywood. The actress has not been seen in the Lexus LX 470 for quite a long time now. For this reason, it is currently unknown whether Kareena still owns the SUV or has sold it. Powering the Lexus LX 470 is a 5.6-litre V8 engine that is good for developing 383 horses. The Lexus LX 470 has been discontinued in India but the last known price of the SUV is Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom)