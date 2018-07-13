  1. Auto
  2. Auto Gallery
  3. Jeep Compass vs 2018 Hyundai Creta interior images: Which cabin is better and why?

Jeep Compass vs 2018 Hyundai Creta interior images: Which cabin is better and why?


  • The interiors of 2018 Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass have been built keeping the rear seat passenger comfort in mind. Both the SUVs have a premium touch and feel and gets some nice and soft touches on the dashboard. Jeep Compass' interiors is simple yet appealing finished in black and beige colour scheme used with centre console finished in piano-black. 2018 Hyundai Creta gets a black and grey and the touchscreen infotainment is located centrally.

    Comments

  • While the 2018 Hyundai Creta gets modern features like wireless charging, Jeep Compass on the other hand supports various drive modes and also gets the option of 4WD. The Jeep Compass gets a nice silver finish gear knob adding to the premium appeal.

    Comments

  • The top-variants of both 2018 Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass gets steering mounted controls that makes driving easy. The Jeep offers a better SUV feel than the Creta but is also more expensive and has a bit less features.

    Comments

  • The touchscreen infotainment system on 2018 Hyundai Creta is a bit more responsive than that of Jeep Compass. Both supports Apple Car Play, Android Auto and in-build navigation. Both the SUVs also gets rear A/C vents

     Comments

  • Keyless entry on 2018 Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass

     Comments

  • Both Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta is equipped with airbags, ABS.

    Comments

  • Top variants of 2018 Hyundai Creta gets sunroof, whereas Jeep Compass misses out on this feature.

    Comments