Jeep Compass vs 2018 Hyundai Creta interior images: Which cabin is better and why?

The interiors of 2018 Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass have been built keeping the rear seat passenger comfort in mind. Both the SUVs have a premium touch and feel and gets some nice and soft touches on the dashboard. Jeep Compass' interiors is simple yet appealing finished in black and beige colour scheme used with centre console finished in piano-black. 2018 Hyundai Creta gets a black and grey and the touchscreen infotainment is located centrally.