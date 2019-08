01 / 9

Termed as the "Most Famous Car in the World", the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 "Bond Car" is up for sale at the RM Sotheby's upcoming auction in Monterey, California. This particular model is amongst the two which were used in the promotion of the famous James Bond movie Thunderball and were directly owned by Eon Productions. Two other examples of this car were used in the promotion of the movie Goldfinger. This particular DB5 comes loaded with all the gadgets the likes of which includes guns (fake), seat ejector, tyre slashers and more. (Image Credits: RM Sotheby's)