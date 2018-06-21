  1. Auto
  Jaguar Vector V20E: Jag's electric speed boat smashes maritime world record!

  • Jaguar Vector V20E, an electric powerboat built by the British car manufacturer using Formula E technology, has broken the decade-old world speed record. The boat was piloted by Jaguar Vector co-founder and technical director Peter Dredge, breaking the previous speed record set in 2008.

  • The Jaguar speedboat broke the world and national electric speed record, attaining an average speed of 142.6 km/h while racing on a kilometre long stretch on Coniston Water in the English Lake District. The previous record stood at 122.8 km/h.

  • The V20E was designed and built by Jaguar Vector in partnership with Jaguar Racing's technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering. It used technology developed in Formula E.

  • Jaguar said the team "will attempt further world and national records over the next 18 months as part of a major initiative to push the boundaries of performance and to showcase British engineering."

  • The Vector V20E is based on a Formula 1 inshore boat, which has been stripped and fitted with 320 kg batteries, delivering 220 kW via its two Yasa motors.

  • Coniston Waters is the speed course where Donald Campbell in 1967. He was killed when his jet-powered Bluebird K7 boat hydroplaned and flipped, leaving his body undiscovered until 2001. Campbell hit 528 km/h just prior to his accident at Coniston.

