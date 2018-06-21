Jaguar Vector V20E: Jag’s electric speed boat smashes maritime world record!

Jaguar Vector V20E, an electric powerboat built by the British car manufacturer using Formula E technology, has broken the decade-old world speed record. The boat was piloted by Jaguar Vector co-founder and technical director Peter Dredge, breaking the previous speed record set in 2008.
The Jaguar speedboat broke the world and national electric speed record, attaining an average speed of 142.6 km/h while racing on a kilometre long stretch on Coniston Water in the English Lake District. The previous record stood at 122.8 km/h.
The V20E was designed and built by Jaguar Vector in partnership with Jaguar Racing's technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering. It used technology developed in Formula E.
Jaguar said the team "will attempt further world and national records over the next 18 months as part of a major initiative to push the boundaries of performance and to showcase British engineering."
The Vector V20E is based on a Formula 1 inshore boat, which has been stripped and fitted with 320 kg batteries, delivering 220 kW via its two Yasa motors.
Coniston Waters is the speed course where Donald Campbell in 1967. He was killed when his jet-powered Bluebird K7 boat hydroplaned and flipped, leaving his body undiscovered until 2001. Campbell hit 528 km/h just prior to his accident at Coniston.