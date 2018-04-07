Jackie Chan birthday: Action superstar’s car collection has a lot more besides Mitsubishi

Jackie Chan is celebrating his 64th birthday today. Yes, that's right 64th. You can hardly believe that, can you? He seems so fit and active. But we're not here to talk about the secrets of his health. Express Drives, as is tradition, will talk about the cars owned by the popular person whose birthday it is, and they don't get any more popular than Mr Chan. Fun fact: Jackie Chan loves Mitsubishis, you'll see.
Custom Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 8: Mitsubishi’s Motorsport arm Ralliart produced 50 Jackie Chan Special Edition versions of the Lancer Evo 8 in September 2006. What's so special about it? It could lap the 22 km Nurburgring in 8 minutes and 11 seconds and came at a price tag of $77,000. It is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine that can propel it to 222 km/h. (Image: listhogs)
Mitsubishi 3000GT Prototype: Way back in 1993, Jackie Chan owned a Mitsubishi 3000GT Prototype that he used in the filming of a short film called City Hunter. The car is powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine with all wheel drive and was called the 3000GT VR4. The car can do 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 256 km/h. Its currently un-clear if Jackie Chan still has the car. (Image: listhogs)
Jackie Chan Edition Lamborghini Aventador: Another of the custom builds in Jackie Chan's car collection. It is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 690 hp. Not many mechanical tweaks were made, however, several changes were made on the exterior and interior, such as a unique titanium gray exterior paint, a unique red and black theme on the inside among others. (Image: listhogs)
Bentley Mulsanne: Back in 2013, Jackie Chan teamed up with Bentley for an advertisement where he played a high-end chauffeur. During the short film, Jackie Chan told stories about his youth, spending money as it came in the 1980s, and how he has since become a dedicated philanthropist with a desire to help the needy. (Image: listhogs)
Limited Edition Jackie Chan Evo IX: Since Jackie Chan served as the honorary director for Team Ralliart in China, it was only fitting that the action superstar would get a Fast & Furious style performance version, complete with a fully built engine, forged wheels, custom aero, and mountains of interior upgrades. (Image for representational purpose: Super Street Magazine)
Custom Mitsubishi Pajero Turbo: The one thing that is weird and fascinating about this SUV is the Batmobile custom built rear half of the vehicle, and then there is the overloaded roof rack. Jackie Chan insisted that a dirt bike should be able to be mounted at the back. When this featured in a film, Chan turns his Pajero into a boat and goes fishing in it. (Image for representational purpose: zerotohundred)
