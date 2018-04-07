Jackie Chan birthday: Action superstar’s car collection has a lot more besides Mitsubishi

Jackie Chan is celebrating his 64th birthday today. Yes, that's right 64th. You can hardly believe that, can you? He seems so fit and active. But we're not here to talk about the secrets of his health. Express Drives, as is tradition, will talk about the cars owned by the popular person whose birthday it is, and they don't get any more popular than Mr Chan. Fun fact: Jackie Chan loves Mitsubishis, you'll see.