06 / 6

Hyundai Kona is expected to launch in India this year. It will arrive in India in its electric version which was also showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. It will go on sale across 15 key cities across the country. Hyundai is currently discussing their pricing strategy for the Kona which we suspect will be launched at a price between Rs 20-25 lakh. Read more about the Kona here: Hyundai Kona, India’s first electric SUV launching by 2019: Expected Price, Range and Features explained!