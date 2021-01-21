India’s First Porsche Studio in Delhi Walkaround | Porsche 911 Exhaust Sound

India joins an exclusive club of the new Porsche Studios. As a part of Porsche’s Future Retail Strategy, New Delhi gets its first Porsche Studio retail centre, one of only 15 in the world. We try to give you the special Porsche experience with an in-depth walkaround of the new 3,000 square-foot facility situated near Connaught Place, New Delhi. Watch till the very end as we have a special audible treat for your ears as we spend some time with the Porsche 911 992 Carrera S Cabriolet.