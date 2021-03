01 / 4

The concept of 'Jugaad' is rather overrated in India. While somethings will function after some bodging, what about those that don't? Anywho, bodge jobs continue to be a mechanic's delight and at times deliver a usable product, such as the one we're featuring here - miniature trolley based on a TVS XL Sport Heavy Duty moped. By the looks of it, it can transport a substantial payload.