235/55 R18 section tyres with SWIRL Two Tone Diamond Cut Alloy wheels will be available as standard. But a set of 18-inch aluminium wheels with a sporty design will be available as an accessory. Citroen is marketing the C5 as a very comfort-oriented vehicle. It comes with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions which offer additional dampening of the suspension to offer a more plush ride.