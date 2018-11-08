01 / 6

2019 Kawasaki Z400 has made its International debut at the 2018 EICMA Show in Milan. The naked sports bike Kawasaki Z400 replaces the Z300 in the company's line up and is essentially a stripped version of the Kawasaki Ninja 400. It does not get the fairings and the clip-on handlebars but is powered by the same engine as that powers the Ninja 400. The new Kawasaki Z400 will challenge the likes of KTM Duke 390 and Yamaha MT-03.