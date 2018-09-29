01 / 9

2019 Honda Civic Sedan India: After a long wait of five years, the famous sporty Honda Civic Sedan will make its debut in India once agains and will go sale in the Indian market as early as in January 2019. The new Civic was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 and globally the car is now in its 10th Generation. Globally, Honda Civic has got a minor facelift and now is offered in with many new exterior and interior changes.