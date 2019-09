02 / 5

Maruti has revealed the interior and dash of the S-Presso featuring a design which seems to be inspired from modern Minis and as expected, it features a centrally mounted instrument cluster, with a digital speedometer on top, flanked by the central air vents. Below that, is the touch-screen infotainment screen featuring Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio interface. The front windows are power operated and the buttons are placed on the dash flanking the hazard warning button. The entire cabin uses an all black layout with orange accents on the dash and around the air vents.