Visually, the 911 GT3 R looks like a mean machine meant for the track. It comes drenched in black and has red accents on the lower lip of the front splitter, sides and rear. Even the top portion of the cabin curve gets a red accent and so do the right and left sides of the wing at the back. There is another strip of red that runs across the middle of the bonnet and the rood. To facilitate a better flow of air, the designers have carved plenty of fins on the bumper and the sides which also adds to the overall aesthetic of the vehicle.