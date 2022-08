Not only is this the rarest car on this list, but it is also the most expensive one by far. Only two examples of the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé were ever produced, one with a blue interior and the other with a red one. While Mercedes owns one of the two models and it is available for display at their museum, the other one was recently sold at an auction for a whopping $143 million. This makes it the most expensive car to ever be sold. The 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé is a two-seater sportscar that gets gullwing doors and a long bonnet under which resides a longitudinally-mounted 3.0-litre engine.