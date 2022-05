1) Rolls-Royce Boat Tail ($28 million)

It is no surprise that the most expensive car on this list comes from Rolls-Royce, a brand known for making cars exquisitely luxurious. The Boat Tail was built by the company’s Coachbuild division, keeping the needs and character of the customer in mind. It has the distinct lines and shape of a Rolls Royce but the exterior has been splashed with blue. This was a deliberate choice as it was the favourite colour of the client. The bespoke interior has even has a place to hold the Bovet Fleurier watches that can also be used as wrist watches. The rear of the car has two butterfly doors that open to reveal two fridges that can keep champagne at a temperature of 6 degrees and also house a parasol.