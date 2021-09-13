01 / 4

A number of motorcycle customisers have had a crack at the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and it certainly serves as a brilliant canvas for bringing imagination to life. A lot of these were turned into race bikes but the one we came across today is a little bit madder than what we've seen so far. Thanks to Bikeexif, behold mad scientist Pepo Rosell's handiwork. The 2019 Continental GT 650 boasts a number of signature XTR Pepo touches – notice the endurance racing vibe and protruding headlights. (Bikeexif)