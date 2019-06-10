03 / 6

The Mean Mower can still mow lawns, you know? And it's got carbon fibre blade to do so. So, how long will it take to mow the lawn outside your house at 242 km/h, because that's how fast it can go. Unveiled in 2018, Mean Mower V2 set out to build on the success seen by the original Mean Mower, which became the world’s fastest lawnmower on 8th March 2014 when it hit 187 km/h. But now, it's surpassed itself.