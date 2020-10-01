02 / 4

H'ness CB350 is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke fuel-injected OHC single-cylinder engine that delivers 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm which makes it more powerful than its competition. Segment-first - The CB350 gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that helps maintain rear wheel traction by detecting difference between front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. HSTC can be turned ON/OFF using a switch on the left side of meter. A ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is engaging. The CB350 also features a slip & assist clutch which is also a segment-first.