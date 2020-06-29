01 / 6

South East Asian countries love their nimble little scooters to zip through the hustle and bustle of the cities. The rumble of single-cylinder engines, large or small, dictates the roads. So they do also in Taipei, which is home to 2LOUD Custom, which means you get your scooter transformed into something like this. Featured here is a Honda Cub that started life with an 80cc engine but now, not only has a fancier personality but also a bigger engine. (Source: Bikeexif)