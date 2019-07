05 / 11

Pro: Going through heavy city traffic in this vehicle is quite easy and does not require frequent downshifting. When travelling on the highways, one does not need to go down a gear often when going for overtakes. The 1.5-litre, i-DTEC engine offers the right amount of power at the right time. Hence, the City comes across as an ideal vehicle for daily commutes as well as those occasional highway stints.