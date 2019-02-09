01 / 8

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India did not take very long between announcing that about Honda CB300R's India launch to actually launching it. This is by far one of those motorcycles we'd been excited to learn more about and then, well obviously, ride it. Honda had promised that the price of the CB300R would be kept under Rs 2.5 lakh and they did keep to their promise launching it at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). On road, however, it will be about Rs 2.7 lakh in Delhi.