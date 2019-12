01 / 12

A few more hours to go for the end of 2019, and the decade as well! The current year saw multiple exciting launches in the two-wheeler space out of which, some even set the sales charts on fire. On the other hand, there were also some that didn't manage to catch the fancy of the customers and hence, flopped miserably. As it is the end of an year and the beginning of a new one, in typical Express Drives tradition, we take a trip down the gone by months and look at the hit and flop two-wheelers that were launched this year. It has to be noted that the two-wheelers are not listed entirely on the basis of sales numbers but overall market acceptance, appeal and our experience. Let us know which one is your favourite!