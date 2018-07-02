History of motorcycle land speed records: Suzuki rules this club of fastest bikes of their times

It was in the year 1894, motorcycles as we know them came into being. And ever since, the one thing that is common between the bike builders back then and now is the need to go faster than anyone else ever has. Did you know how fast was the world's first motorcycle speed record? An average of 102.4 km/h, which we take for granted today but blistering fast for those days. Over the years, brands like Triumph, Indian, Harley-Davidson and Suzuki perfected their game, here's a look:
The first ever official land speed record on a motorcycle was done by Gene Walker on an Indian motorcycle. Walker is considered the biggest star in the world of motorcycling by many. He set the first speed record to be officially recognised by the International Motorcycling Federation in 1920, clocking an impressive 167.57 km/h on an Indian at Daytona Beach, Florida. (Image: dlmracing)
Walker's record broken in 1937, when Ernst Jakob Henne set a record on the A3 motorway in Germany, attaining a top speed of 279.51 km/h on a BMW motorcycle with a streamliner. His record stood for over a decade, largely due to the outbreak of World War II. (Image: Claspgarage)
After the war, there was quite a prolonged duel between Triumph and NSU. For all this time, record attempts were done either on a beach or a section of a highway. Things changed in 1956 when Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah hosted their first world record. Johnny Allen set a top speed of 311.778km/h) on his Triumph Devil’s Arrow. (Image: Motorcycle Classics)
The same year, the 200 mile an hour barrier was broken. Wilhelm Herz broke Triumph rider Allen’s record on an NSU, raising the bar to 340.2 km/h. He became the first man to break the 200 mph barrier. (Image: Motorcycleandmotorcycle)
Herz's record, however, only lasted for 33 days. Triumph regained the top spot, thanks to Johnny Allen astride a Texas Ceedar, recording a top speed of 348.9km/h. (Image: ultimatemotorcycling)
By this point in 1960s, Triumph shelved their programme of land speed record attempts, for some time. Yamaha, Harley Davidson and Kawasaki held the record in the 1970s, following which Dave Campos achieved a speed of 518.449 km/h in the saddle of a Harley Davidson. This record stood into the new millennium. (Image: Purplesagetradingpost)
On 3 September 2006, the world record went to Suzuki for the first time. Rocky Robinson raced across the salt flats at a speed of 551.678km/h) with the Ack Attack. (Image: landspeedevents)
Just two days later, Chris Carr clocked 564.693 km/h on a BUB Seven, breaking the 350 mph barrier for the first time. However, Ack Attack reclaimed the throne on 25 September 2010, clocking 605.697km/h. (Image: Bikerpros)
