04 / 10

Hero MotorCorp says that the 125cc scooter segment in India is growing rapidly and has witnessed a growth of 75% this fiscal. "The 125cc segment, therefore, is a focus area for us and we are stratigically following a multi brand approach in this space. In keeping with this strategy, we have debuted today in this category with the Destini 125 and will soon intorduce another scooter towards the end of the year.” said Map Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp.