02 / 8

Considering that this advice comes from someone who is 5 feet 5 inches, and that I have ridden most of the motorcycles listed, I assure you they make brilliant touring machines. Starting from Bajaj & Royal Enfield to premium manufacturers like BMW Motorrad and Ducati all have something on offer for different sizes of pockets as well. Even if you're slight below 5.5 feet, there's something for you here.