  1. Auto
  2. Auto Gallery
  3. From hatchbacks to SUVs: Most powerful cars in India under Rs 12 lakh

From hatchbacks to SUVs: Most powerful cars in India under Rs 12 lakh


  • If you're going to spend about Rs 12 lakh on a car, you naturally expect an overall package that delivers on most of what you expect. While in-car entertainment and convenience has quite become the norm for what buyers, even first-time buyers, want from their cars. But even so, one other matter can not be overlooked – power.

     Comments

  • Volkswagen Polo GT TDI Sport: Powered by a 1498cc turbocharged diesel engine, the Polo makes 108 bhp at 4400 rpm and 250 Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Polo GT TDI Sport is priced at Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). If you're looking for a petrol engine, you might consider the Polo GT TSI with a 1.2L engine that produces 103 bhp at 5000 rpm and 175 Nm of torque 1500 rpm. It is priced at Rs 9.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

     Comments

  • Fiat Punto Abarth: The Punto Abarth is powered by a 1368cc petrol engine that churns out 145 bhp at 5500 rpm and 212 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It is priced at Rs 9.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

     Comments

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: The Baleno RS is powered by a 998cc petrol engine that produces 101 bhp at 5500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 1700 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It is priced at Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

     Comments

  • Hyundai Verna 1.6 CRDI SX: Priced at Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Verna 1.6 CRDI SX is powered by a 1582cc turbocharged diesel engine that makes 126 bhp at 4000 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed manual.

     Comments

  • Honda City V: So, we bring you a list of the best buys under Rs 12 lakh, starting with the ever popular Honda City. The City V is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbocharged engine that produces 99 bhp at 3600 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm, paired with a six-speed manual. It is prices at Rs 12.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

     Comments

  • Ford EcoSport S: Powered by a 1498cc turbocharged diesel engine, the EcoSport S diesel produces 99 bhp at 3750 rpm and 205 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm and comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It is priced at Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom). If you'd like a petrol alternative, the Ford EcoSport S petrol version is priced at Rs 11.37 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1L Ecoboost engine that makes 124 bhp at 6000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 1500 rpm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

     Comments