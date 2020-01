06 / 6

1962 Ferrari 250 GT: You can not not talk about this when it comes to rarity and a big price tag. Only 39 to ever be built, the 250 GT was one of the best performing cars in its time and not to mention - drop dead gorgeous to look at which it still is. Value of this extreme rarity is now estimated at $38 million (approximately Rs 270 crore). (Photo: Auto Evolution)