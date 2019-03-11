01 / 6

Talk about cars like Ford Mustang or something like a supersports car by Marcedes-AMG, and you're imagining blistering speeds and big growling engines. But this is what technology has given us - the power to make little engines churn out big power figures, of course along with big speeds. Mercedes has utilised tech from Formula 1 to make one such small engine to respond quicker than a naturally-aspirated V8. So, for the sake of an interesting piece that makes for a good read, we've put together five cars that are powered by surprisingly 'smol' engines.