First single-seat flying car by Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk: Flying just got personal

The Flyer is one of two major initiatives at Kitty Hawk. The other, named Cora, is a two-seat electric aircraft with 13 rotors that takes off and lands vertically and is designed as a transportation alternative in metro cities. The California based company is currently testing Cora in New Zealand. On its website, Kitty Hawk says the plan is to offer the aircraft as “part of a service similar to an airline or a rideshare.”