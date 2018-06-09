First single-seat flying car by Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk: Flying just got personal

Larry Page backed Kitty Hawk based out of Mountain View, California has introduced a new single-person flying recreational vehicle called the Flyer. This single-person recreational flying vehicle that is all set to revolutionize mobility and expects the production version to be out in the market by 2020. The other big benefit this flying vehicle is all-electric.
The Kitty Hawk Flyer consists of 10 battery-powered propellors and two control sticks and it does seem like a human-sized drone. The Flyer operates between 3-10 ft off the surface of the water, at first, it will go 20 miles per hour and fly up to 10 feet in the air, the company said.
Kitty Hawk did not mention about the timelines on when the Flyer would officially go on sale or shed light on its cost. It’s likely the vehicle will first be made available to luxury resorts or clubs as a form of recreation over open water, similar to the water jetpack before being introduced in public transportation.
The Flyer is one of two major initiatives at Kitty Hawk. The other, named Cora, is a two-seat electric aircraft with 13 rotors that takes off and lands vertically and is designed as a transportation alternative in metro cities. The California based company is currently testing Cora in New Zealand. On its website, Kitty Hawk says the plan is to offer the aircraft as “part of a service similar to an airline or a rideshare.”
At least a dozen other companies around the world, including Airbus, Uber and a startup called Joby Aviation, are also pursuing the sci-fi dream of personal aircraft that can zoom over congested highways. While Kitty Hawk is developing single-seat and two-seat aircraft, other companies are looking at vehicles that seat from four to six, imagining this new form of transportation as akin to a flying taxi cab.
Kitty Hawk says that the Flyer has been using highly durable composite material that is lightweight, aerodynamic and waterproof. It gets all-electric motors and is powered by lithium-polymer batteries. It also consists of many sensors to transfers data to make the overall flying experience easy.
Kitty Hawk's Flyer project is led by Guinness world record holder Todd Reichert, the company says that the team has spent countless hours meticulously designing, building and testing Kitty Hawk’s first personal flying vehicle.