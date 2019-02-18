01 / 6

Gone are the days when 125 and 150cc motorcycles in India were strictly commuters as we've now got pocket rockets like KTM 125 Duke and Yamaha R15 V3 which are powered by very 'smol' engines but yet pack a real punch. However, even these two have price tags above the Rs 1 lakh mark. So, what are your options if you are sticking to a budget of Rs 1 lakh? There's, in fact, plenty to choose from and the following list has three 200cc motorcycles which were introduced as sports oriented bikes and some really are.