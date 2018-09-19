01 / 7

The motorcycle industry and trend is heading in a good direction in India. While thrifty commuters make up most of the two-wheeler population in the country, the number of riders interested in performance machines is rising. However, if there are budget constraints or if you are new to performance bikes, KTM, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Yamaha have just the solution. Hence, we've put together a list of performance oriented motorcycles that won't burn a hole in the pocket.