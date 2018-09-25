02 / 6

Fiat Punto Abarth: The Italian manufacturer known for its madcap designs and tunings, Abarth had a go on Fiat Punto and the result is a hatchback for the Indian market that does 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds. The Punto Abarth is powered by 1368cc 16 valve T-Jet petrol engine that produces 145 hp at 5500 rpm and 212 Nm of torque in the range of 2000-4000 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Price: Rs 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).